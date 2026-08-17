Interest Rates: The Fed's Steep Path to Inflation Target

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has laid out potential strategies to bring inflation back to target levels. The primary method, raising interest rates, remains the most viable despite being unpopular. Other options, like reducing the Fed's balance sheet or anticipating AI-driven productivity gains, fall short as effective solutions.

A significant reduction in the Fed's balance sheet has been observed post-pandemic, yet inflation continues to exceed targets. As the Fed evaluates strategies, there is growing concern about low bank reserves and liquidity, necessitating careful action to prevent financial market instability.

Expectations of AI-driven productivity boosting economic output face skepticism, as initial impacts might drive costs higher. Data from recent years show mixed results, complicating reliance on productivity as a reliable inflation-control mechanism. Warsh, under increasing pressure, must navigate these complex dynamics within the Federal Open Market Committee.