Chilean Breakthrough in Mapping Antarctic Plant Genome

A Chilean-led team has created the most comprehensive genetic map of Colobanthus quitensis, one of Antarctica's two naturally growing flowering plants. This breakthrough can aid in developing crops with resilience to extreme climate conditions, thanks to its survival in harsh Antarctic environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:29 IST
Chilean Breakthrough in Mapping Antarctic Plant Genome

A team of Chilean researchers has marked a significant advancement by producing the most comprehensive genetic map of Colobanthus quitensis. This species is notable for being one of only two flowering plants that thrive naturally in Antarctica's extreme conditions.

This groundbreaking work holds the potential to foster the development of crops resilient to adverse climates, addressing a crucial need as global weather patterns grow increasingly erratic.

Colobanthus quitensis endures freezing temperatures, water scarcity, and high ultraviolet radiation, making its genetic makeup a valuable resource for scientists looking to bolster agricultural resilience.

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