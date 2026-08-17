Anthropic's AI Boom: Propelling Nasdaq to New Heights Amid Middle East Tensions

The S&P 500 opened quietly as markets considered fewer interest-rate hikes versus Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Anthropic's positive revenue forecast raised Nasdaq expectations. AI investments are gaining confidence despite past concerns, as robust results from companies like Nvidia continue to drive market momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:31 IST
Anthropic's AI Boom: Propelling Nasdaq to New Heights Amid Middle East Tensions
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The Monday market opened with little fanfare as the S&P 500 remained stable, balancing hopes of fewer interest-rate hikes with ongoing Middle East tensions. However, there was a bright spot as the Nasdaq appeared poised for gains, fueled by a strong revenue forecast from AI powerhouse Anthropic.

Reports indicate that Anthropic, nearing an IPO, anticipates significant revenue growth by 2028, stirring investor optimism in tech growth stocks. Chipmakers like Micron Technology and Broadcom saw their shares rise, reflecting confidence in AI venture profitability, despite earlier stock volatility.

Investors are closely monitoring Nvidia's forthcoming results, pivotal for sustaining tech sector momentum. Meanwhile, global economic concerns persist, with Iran-U.S. tensions impacting oil prices and potential inflation, challenging Fed interest-rate strategies. Despite uncertainties, the earnings season shows promising returns for major companies.

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