China's Premier Calls for Stabilization Amidst Economic Challenges

China's Premier Li Qiang highlighted the need to stabilize external demand and strengthen international trade amid weak domestic consumption and rising external risks. He emphasized expanding domestic demand and promoted investment in emerging sectors to navigate ongoing economic challenges and achieve the nation's annual development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:29 IST
China's Premier Calls for Stabilization Amidst Economic Challenges
Li Qiang

China's Premier Li Qiang has urged efforts to stabilize external demand and expand international trade cooperation as the nation grapples with weak domestic demand and rising external risks.

Li, during a meeting of China's State Council, outlined the challenges posed by insufficient domestic consumption and the uncertainties surrounding the external environment. As the world's second-largest economy relies heavily on exports to drive growth, it remains vulnerable amid mounting trade tensions and the Middle East conflict, which could dampen global demand for Chinese goods.

With recent data indicating subdued momentum in July, leading to lower-than-expected GDP growth, Li reiterated the importance of fulfilling China's economic development targets by fostering employment, income growth, and private sector investment in infrastructure and emerging industries.

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