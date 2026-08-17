U.S. Stocks See Mixed Performance Amid Economic Uncertainty

On Monday, U.S. stocks experienced mixed outcomes with the dollar hitting its lowest point since June due to softer-than-expected economic data, including an unforeseen dip in retail sales. This trend prompted markets to reassess the likelihood of an immediate Federal Reserve rate adjustment.

Notably, the 30-year Treasury yields reached their highest levels since 2007, influenced by fiscal concerns and significant corporate debt issuance tied to artificial intelligence investments. The S&P 500 decreased by 0.11%, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a slight 0.08% increase, buoyed by a positive revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic. The Dow Jones fell by 0.21%.

Global and European market indices exhibited little change, with worries about AI investment returns affecting chip stocks. However, strong quarterly earnings have propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq towards record highs. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened as traders adjusted expectations for the Fed's future actions, amidst continued uncertainty over the ongoing Iran conflict.