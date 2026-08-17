U.S. Stocks See Mixed Performance Amid Economic Uncertainty
U.S. stocks showed mixed results as economic data and fiscal concerns impacted market sentiment. A drop in retail sales led to reevaluation of Fed rate expectations, while Treasury yields rose due to AI-related debt. Tech stocks saw gains on optimistic AI forecasts, amidst global market fluctuations.
On Monday, U.S. stocks experienced mixed outcomes with the dollar hitting its lowest point since June due to softer-than-expected economic data, including an unforeseen dip in retail sales. This trend prompted markets to reassess the likelihood of an immediate Federal Reserve rate adjustment.
Notably, the 30-year Treasury yields reached their highest levels since 2007, influenced by fiscal concerns and significant corporate debt issuance tied to artificial intelligence investments. The S&P 500 decreased by 0.11%, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a slight 0.08% increase, buoyed by a positive revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic. The Dow Jones fell by 0.21%.
Global and European market indices exhibited little change, with worries about AI investment returns affecting chip stocks. However, strong quarterly earnings have propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq towards record highs. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened as traders adjusted expectations for the Fed's future actions, amidst continued uncertainty over the ongoing Iran conflict.