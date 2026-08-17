London Stocks Tumble Amid Consumer Sector Slump
London stocks fell on Monday, with the FTSE 100 marking its sixth consecutive day of losses, driven by declines in consumer sectors. The FTSE 100 slid 0.3% to 10,720.30, a three-week low, while the FTSE 250 dropped 0.7% to 24,704.40, its largest percentage drop in over three weeks.
London stocks took a hit on Monday as the FTSE 100 experienced its sixth day of losses, impacted by a significant slump in consumer sectors.
The flagship FTSE 100 index declined by 0.3%, closing at 10,720.30 points, marking its lowest level in more than three weeks.
Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 dropped by 0.7% to close at 24,704.40 points, recording its largest percentage drop in over three weeks as investors remained cautious.
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