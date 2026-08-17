London Stocks Tumble Amid Consumer Sector Slump

London stocks took a hit on Monday as the FTSE 100 experienced its sixth day of losses, impacted by a significant slump in consumer sectors.

The flagship FTSE 100 index declined by 0.3%, closing at 10,720.30 points, marking its lowest level in more than three weeks.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 dropped by 0.7% to close at 24,704.40 points, recording its largest percentage drop in over three weeks as investors remained cautious.