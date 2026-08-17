Sri Lanka's Stalwart Stand: Dickwella and Dinusha Reignite Galle Test

An inspiring, unbeaten 124-run partnership between Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella has reinvigorated Sri Lanka's innings in the first Galle Test against India. The duo, standing resolute against the Indian bowling attack, ensured Sri Lanka concluded the second session without further loss of wickets, reaching 215/5, trailing by 248 runs.

The day began with Sri Lanka struggling at 99/5, as Dinusha (14*) and Dickwella (8*) took the crease after half the team had fallen. Early on, Dinusha signaled aggression with a boundary, and the pair swiftly reached a 50-run partnership. Dickwella's deft handling of spin saw him notch his 23rd Test fifty, while Dinusha soon followed, marking his second half-century.

As the session unfolded, the pair achieved a century partnership in 162 balls, stabilizing the innings. Earlier, quick wickets had left Sri Lanka reeling, with India's spinners, including a riveting spell from Manav Suthar, making early breakthroughs. Despite these challenges, Sri Lanka's fightback has left the contest intriguingly poised.