BJP's New Wave: A Strategic Team for Viksit Bharat 2047

The BJP under Nitin Nabin unveils a balanced national team, blending seasoned leaders with youthful energy. The team aims to advance PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, reflecting diverse representation and strategic roles. The announcement, met with enthusiasm, emphasizes commitment to public service and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 21:33 IST
BJP's New Wave: A Strategic Team for Viksit Bharat 2047
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/@NitinNabin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a newly restructured national leadership team under the presidency of Nitin Nabin. This development signals a strategic shift, integrating experienced leaders alongside younger members to target the objectives outlined in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The new team, slated to convene its first introductory meeting on August 22, comprises several General Secretaries, including notable figures such as Smriti Irani and Biplab Deb. The list of appointed National Vice Presidents includes prominent personalities from various regions and six women leaders, highlighting the party’s commitment to diverse representation.

In specialized roles, Piyush Goyal has retained his position as National Treasurer while Tarun Chugh assumes the role of Central Office In-charge. With an emphasis on public service and strengthening ties at grassroots levels, party officials have expressed confidence in the team’s ability to execute their vision effectively, supported by Prime Minister Modi’s endorsement.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shake-up at Chad's Anti-Corruption Authority

Leadership Shake-up at Chad's Anti-Corruption Authority

Global
2
Jharkhand Government Cancels Key Examinations Amid Widespread Irregularities

Jharkhand Government Cancels Key Examinations Amid Widespread Irregularities

India
3
U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli Resistance

U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli Resistance

Global
4
Afghanistan-India Relations: A Pathway to Regional Stability

Afghanistan-India Relations: A Pathway to Regional Stability

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026