Stellantis Recalls Nearly One Million Vehicles Over Camera Software Issue

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, announced on Monday the recall of approximately 955,000 vehicles globally. This decision comes due to faulty radio software that could malfunction, rendering rear-view cameras inoperable.

In the United States alone, the recall encompasses 848,000 units from the 2026 and 2027 model years, including the Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, and Voyager, alongside models from Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

With 107,000 vehicles also affected across Canada, Mexico, and other markets, Stellantis is addressing the issue with an over-the-air software update to rectify the malfunction. No related accidents have reportedly occurred. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration emphasizes the importance of rear-view cameras mandated since 2018 due to significant backover crash statistics.