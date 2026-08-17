Stellantis Recalls Nearly One Million Vehicles Over Camera Software Issue

Stellantis is recalling 955,000 vehicles worldwide due to a defect in radio software that affects rear-view cameras. This includes models from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. An over-the-air update will fix the issue, and no accidents have been reported. Drivers should use mirrors when reversing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 21:18 IST
Stellantis Recalls Nearly One Million Vehicles Over Camera Software Issue
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Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, announced on Monday the recall of approximately 955,000 vehicles globally. This decision comes due to faulty radio software that could malfunction, rendering rear-view cameras inoperable.

In the United States alone, the recall encompasses 848,000 units from the 2026 and 2027 model years, including the Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, and Voyager, alongside models from Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

With 107,000 vehicles also affected across Canada, Mexico, and other markets, Stellantis is addressing the issue with an over-the-air software update to rectify the malfunction. No related accidents have reportedly occurred. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration emphasizes the importance of rear-view cameras mandated since 2018 due to significant backover crash statistics.

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