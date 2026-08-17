European Stock Markets Cool as Geopolitical Concerns Arise

European shares fell for the fourth session in a row on Monday, affected by the cooling of an earnings-driven rally and escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which reduced risk appetite among investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed the day with a 0.22% decline, landing at 656.41 points. With most of the earnings season behind investors, attention has shifted back to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as they search for the next catalyst to invigorate the markets.

U.S. retail sales data on Friday solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve would maintain steady interest rates next month. Meanwhile, European markets prepared for potential rate hikes, with a significant probability of a 25-basis-point increase by the European Central Bank in September. Notably, Goldman Sachs adjusted its 12-month outlook for STOXX 600, now predicting an uptick to 695 points, backed by expectations of strong economic growth and corporate earnings.

Several sectors experienced losses, notably personal and household goods, which dropped by 2.3%, and luxury stocks, including a notable decline by Gucci and LVMH. However, the market also saw gains in basic resources and healthcare, with argenx's stocks surging significantly due to a successful drug trial.