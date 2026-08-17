Jharkhand CM Takes Bold Stance: Cancels Exams Amid Protests Over Irregularities

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of all activities related to TDPL, including exams by JSSC and results, amid ongoing student protests over irregularities. A comprehensive inquiry, involving both SIT and CID, will delve into examination issues since 2014 to ensure transparency and necessary reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 22:07 IST
Jharkhand CM Takes Bold Stance: Cancels Exams Amid Protests Over Irregularities
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Monday that the state will cancel all activities related to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including conducted examinations and published results. The state Cabinet also decided to nullify the JSSC-CGL examinations amid increasing student protests over alleged irregularities.

Chief Minister Soren, speaking at Jaipal Singh Stadium, stated that a comprehensive investigation will scrutinize all errors since 2014. The probe has already unearthed startling facts, revealing arrests of individuals appointed through the CGL process for irregularities in Jharkhand's public service exams. The investigation, conducted by both SIT and CID, reveals a complex network of companies allegedly involved in the malpractices.

Soren emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency while addressing students' concerns. A portal has been launched for students, teachers, and parents to submit reform suggestions. The move responds to widespread demands for examination reforms, with the protest over JSSC-CGL irregularities entering its 24th day in Ranchi.

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