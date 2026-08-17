Afghanistan-India Relations: A Pathway to Regional Stability

Afghanistan seeks to deepen political trust and economic partnership with India, aiming for regional stability and shared prosperity. Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Charge d'Affaires, highlighted the progress in diplomatic ties and mutual cooperation during the 'Victory Day' event in New Delhi, reiterating shared historical connections and future aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 22:09 IST
Afghanistan-India Relations: A Pathway to Regional Stability
MEA PAI Division Joint Secretary Anand Prakash and Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Charge d'Affaires Afghan Embassy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan has called for strengthening political trust and economic ties with India, emphasizing its potential to foster regional stability and prosperity. The appeal was made by Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Charge d'Affaires, during the 'Victory Day' reception held at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi.

Speaking at the occasion, Noor highlighted the progress in diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and India, marked by mutual respect and shared interests. He emphasized the expansion of official diplomatic contacts and the role of high-level delegations in fostering cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian areas.

With ambassadors from several countries in attendance, Noor reiterated the historical connections between the two nations and thanked India for its support on the international stage. The ongoing efforts to deepen engagements across key areas underscore the enduring partnership between Afghanistan and India, especially as the Taliban marks five years in power.

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