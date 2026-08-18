More Growth, Too Few Jobs: Solomon Islands’ Economic Crossroads

Solomon Islands' economy is growing again, but the recovery is exposing a deeper structural problem: too much of the momentum is coming from sectors that generate relatively few jobs. The World Bank Group's first Solomon Islands Economic Update: Harnessing the New Roots of Growth report projects growth of 2.8 percent in 2026, driven mainly by mining and public investment.

According to the report, the rebound follows three consecutive years of economic contraction between 2020 and 2022, with mining, remittances and infrastructure spending now doing much of the heavy lifting. However, the World Bank warns that this recovery remains narrow, producing uneven benefits and leaving the economy vulnerable to future shocks.

A Recovery That Is Stronger in Output Than in Jobs

The sharpest test of Solomon Islands' economic model is emerging in its labor market. Around 9,000 young Solomon Islanders enter the workforce each year, while only about 2,100 formal jobs are created, according to the World Bank. The gap does not by itself measure unemployment, particularly in an economy where informal work and other forms of livelihood remain important. It does, however, show why headline GDP growth cannot be the only measure of whether the recovery is delivering meaningful economic progress.

For policymakers, the implication is difficult to avoid. Sectors that raise exports or government revenues but employ relatively few people cannot by themselves absorb a rapidly expanding workforce, especially when thousands of young people need new sources of income every year. This places much greater weight on agriculture, fisheries, tourism, renewable energy and private-sector development. These sectors may not deliver the same immediate export value as mining, but they offer a potential route toward spreading economic activity more widely and creating opportunities beyond a narrow set of capital-intensive industries.

The challenge is turning that potential into actual businesses and jobs. Better infrastructure, wider access to finance and a more predictable operating environment could help firms expand, but progress will depend on whether reforms reduce practical constraints facing entrepreneurs and producers across the country.

Mining Is Becoming More Important, and More Consequential

Mining's rise from 4 percent of exports in 2019 to more than half in 2025 represents more than a change in trade statistics. It means decisions about mining governance, taxation and revenue management now carry far greater consequences for the wider economy. If revenues generated by the sector are collected effectively and directed toward productive investment, mining can support infrastructure, public services and other activities capable of generating broader economic returns.

The risk is equally clear. A heavily export-oriented mining sector can strengthen national income while leaving employment creation comparatively weak, and concentration around a limited number of growth drivers can leave the economy more exposed when conditions change.

It makes governance central to the next phase of economic policy. Stronger mining oversight and revenue collection are not simply technical reforms; they affect whether natural-resource wealth remains concentrated within a narrow part of the economy or contributes to longer-term development elsewhere.

The durability of the current recovery will depend partly on whether resource revenues help build new productive capacity before the economy faces its next major external or domestic shock.

Fiscal Pressure Is Shrinking the Margin for Error

The government is also attempting to manage this transition with limited financial room. Cash reserves cover less than one month of spending, while public debt reached 30 percent of GDP in 2025, leaving policymakers with less flexibility when emergencies or unexpected costs arise. Declining grants, higher fuel costs and climate-related shocks are adding to that strain. Cyclone Maila has reinforced the importance of rebuilding financial buffers in a country where the government must be prepared to respond to disruptive events without severely weakening its broader development agenda.

It creates an uncomfortable policy trade-off. Solomon Islands needs to strengthen public finances, yet it also needs investment in infrastructure, productive industries and private-sector expansion if it is to reduce its dependence on a narrow group of economic drivers.

Cutting investment too aggressively could weaken the diversification effort. Allowing fiscal buffers to remain thin, however, could leave the government struggling to respond when the next shock arrives, forcing spending decisions under even greater pressure. That is why tax reform, stronger revenue collection and better management of public resources matter beyond the budget itself. They determine how much capacity the state has to invest today while still preserving the ability to respond tomorrow.

The Real Test Is Whether Growth Reaches Beyond the Mine

Solomon Islands now faces a sequencing challenge: stabilise public finances, capture more value from mining and simultaneously create the conditions for new industries to grow. None of those objectives can easily be postponed without making the others harder to achieve.

Higher-value agriculture and fisheries could broaden rural incomes, while tourism and renewable energy offer additional avenues for investment and business creation. Greater access to finance could help local firms expand, but these opportunities will remain limited if infrastructure gaps and uncertainty continue to constrain investment.

The most important measure of success will therefore be whether economic expansion begins producing more employment and income opportunities outside the sectors already driving growth. If thousands of young people continue entering the workforce each year while formal job creation remains far lower, pressure for a more inclusive growth model will only increase.

The same applies to fiscal resilience. Growth will look less convincing if government cash buffers remain thin, particularly in an economy exposed to fuel-price movements, declining external grants and climate-related disruption.

As Solomon Islands approaches the 50th anniversary of independence, the country has a chance to use the current recovery as a foundation rather than an endpoint. Its natural resources and young population provide economic potential, but converting them into higher living standards will require more than another year of positive GDP growth.