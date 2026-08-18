Barcelona's Major Signing: Rodri Joins the Catalan Giants

Barcelona has secured the signing of Rodri from Manchester City, with the midfielder joining the Catalan club until 2030. The move marks the end of Rodri's successful stint with City, where he won multiple trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League. He aims to help Barca continue their winning legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:41 IST
Barcelona's Major Signing: Rodri Joins the Catalan Giants
Rodri

In a seismic shift within European football, Barcelona has signed Spanish midfielder Rodri from Manchester City on a contract running till June 2030. Barca confirmed the acquisition on Tuesday, effectively concluding Rodri's triumphant era in the Premier League with Manchester City. The deal cost the Catalan giants a reported fee of 65.4 million pounds (£88.56 million).

Previously contracted with City until 2027, Rodri's move to Barcelona is seen as a major coup. The 30-year-old joins the Spanish champions, beating rivals Real Madrid to secure his signature. His accolades include four Premier League titles, a Champions League victory, and two FA Cups during his tenure at City.

Rodri, who also won the 2024 Ballon d'Or and led Spain to World Cup victory, faced injury setbacks but expresses eagerness to contribute to Barcelona. His minor back surgery is behind him, and he anticipates a swift return to the pitch. In his farewell to Manchester City, Rodri expressed gratitude and pride in the legacy built at the club.

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