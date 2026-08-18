Ivonne Baki Joins UN Secretary-General Race

Ecuadorean diplomat Ivonne Baki enters the race to become the next UN Secretary-General, nominated by Tonga. She promises to bring fresh perspectives and commitment to reform the organization's processes. A crucial transition phase at the UN demands a leader with Baki's experience, integrity, and diplomatic skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:37 IST
Ivonne Baki Joins UN Secretary-General Race

Ivonne Baki, a seasoned Ecuadorean diplomat, announced her candidacy for the role of United Nations Secretary-General, making her the eighth contender aiming to replace Antonio Guterres next year.

Backed by Tonga, Baki aspires to bring new ideas and a commitment to reform, addressing challenges in the UN's structure. She boasts a strong diplomatic background, having served as an ambassador in several countries, and maintains influential connections with leaders like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

The UN is at a crossroads, requiring a resolute leader to guide it through reform. As current Chair of the UN Security Council, Denmark plans further polling to determine Guterres's successor, a process expected to extend into the fall.

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