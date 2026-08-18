Ivonne Baki Joins UN Secretary-General Race

Ivonne Baki, a seasoned Ecuadorean diplomat, announced her candidacy for the role of United Nations Secretary-General, making her the eighth contender aiming to replace Antonio Guterres next year.

Backed by Tonga, Baki aspires to bring new ideas and a commitment to reform, addressing challenges in the UN's structure. She boasts a strong diplomatic background, having served as an ambassador in several countries, and maintains influential connections with leaders like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

The UN is at a crossroads, requiring a resolute leader to guide it through reform. As current Chair of the UN Security Council, Denmark plans further polling to determine Guterres's successor, a process expected to extend into the fall.