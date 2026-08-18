Ukraine's Thermal Power Plant Operations Halted Amid Russian Strikes
A thermal power plant in central Ukraine has ceased operations after being significantly damaged by a Russian strike, according to power firm DTEK. The company stated its thermal plants have been targeted over 230 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022.
A thermal power plant located in central Ukraine has been compelled to shut down operations after sustaining considerable damage from a Russian missile attack, as confirmed by the energy company DTEK.
In a statement released on Telegram, DTEK refrained from disclosing the specific plant affected but highlighted that its thermal power facilities have come under attack over 230 times since Russia launched its extensive invasion in 2022.
This incident underscores the persistent threats to Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, with DTEK emphasizing the severe impact of continued strikes on their operational capabilities.
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