General Seth's Nepal Visit Reinforces Indo-Nepal Military Traditions

The visit of India's Chief of Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, to Nepal underscores the enduring defense ties between the two nations. The highlight was the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army conferred on him, reflecting the deep-rooted military traditions and mutual respect shared by both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:33 IST
General Seth's Nepal Visit Reinforces Indo-Nepal Military Traditions
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ Youtube@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

In a move that underscores the resilient defense ties between India and Nepal, India's Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth is visiting Nepal from August 17 to 19, as part of an official engagement hosted by Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

The visit features significant events such as the conferring of the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on General Seth by Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, a ceremonial tradition dating back to 1950. This highlights the mutual respect and camaraderie between the two nations' militaries.

General Seth's schedule in Nepal includes high-profile meetings with the Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah, and other senior officials, aimed at further bolstering the longstanding Indo-Nepal military relationship and exploring new avenues for cooperation. His visit also encompasses engagements with military veterans and ceremonial tributes, reflecting deep-rooted bilateral ties.

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