Mysterious Air Strikes Hit Syrian Military Base

Four unidentified air strikes targeted the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in northwestern Syria. The strikes focused on the runway and storage facilities, according to three Syrian military sources. Luckily, no casualties were reported by military personnel or civilians residing near the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:41 IST
Mysterious Air Strikes Hit Syrian Military Base
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Four unidentified air strikes hit the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in northwestern Syria early on Tuesday morning. The strikes, confirmed by three Syrian military sources, targeted the runway and storage facilities of the strategic site.

Despite the magnitude of the attack, no casualties were reported, a military source revealed. Civilians living near the airbase also confirmed the absence of any injuries or fatalities.

The reason behind the air strikes remains unclear, and speculations are rife regarding the identity of the forces behind the attack. Investigations are underway to establish further information about this sudden assault.

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