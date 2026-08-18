Yogi Adityanath Champions Development with PRD Initiatives in Gorakhpur

During an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted development initiatives, including cashless medical facilities for PRD personnel. He announced the Youth Brigade Scheme, aiming to support youth entrepreneurship. The CM emphasized improved infrastructure and welfare for police and PRD volunteers, ensuring development benefits all sections of society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:33 IST
Yogi Adityanath Champions Development with PRD Initiatives in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the state's commitment to equitable development during a conference in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. The event marked the inauguration of a cashless medical scheme for Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel, emphasizing the government’s focus on enhancing welfare for police and volunteer forces.

CM Adityanath commended the efforts to improve living conditions and infrastructure for law enforcement personnel across the state’s 56 districts. “When a good government is in place, progress is visible for everyone,” he said, celebrating the new police and PRD barracks being constructed to bolster their welfare.

In addition, the Chief Minister launched the ‘Youth Brigade Scheme,’ a new initiative designed to fortify opportunities for the youth in business and employment sectors. Reflecting on historical figures, he recognized the sacrifices that paved the way for the freedoms enjoyed today, from Mangal Pandey to Jhalkari Bai Kori.

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