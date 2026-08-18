Massive Drone Assault: Ukraine Targets Moscow and Crimea

In a significant escalation, Ukraine launched 620 drones targeting Moscow and surrounding areas, marking one of its largest attacks on the region. Russian forces intercepted 180 drones, while emergency services responded to crash sites. Ukraine further targeted Russian-controlled regions, affecting power supplies in annexed Crimea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:33 IST
Massive Drone Assault: Ukraine Targets Moscow and Crimea
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In a dramatic escalation, Ukraine launched a massive drone assault on Moscow and adjacent regions, marking it as one of its largest air offensives to date. The attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as reported by Moscow's mayor.

Russian forces claimed to have downed 180 drones, while emergency crews attended to multiple crash sites. Notably, a warehouse operated by Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries and other facilities near Moscow sustained hits, according to regional governor Andrei Vorobyov. At least three individuals, including a young girl, were injured in these strikes.

Beyond Moscow, other Russian-controlled areas, including annexed Crimea, suffered heavy drone attacks. The Crimean power supplier, Krymenergo, revealed that several settlements were left without power due to the sustained assault, complicating power distribution in various regional sectors.

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