Testing Ties: Trump’s Impact on US-South Korea Alliances

The dynamic between the United States and South Korea has undergone significant changes under former President Donald Trump's administration. His decision to scale back joint military drills reignited debates from his first term and highlighted his focus on deal-centric policies affecting the long-standing alliance.

Trump's approach to North Korea significantly shaped the U.S.-South Korea alliance, shifting from aggressive rhetoric to high-profile summits with Kim Jong Un. However, while relations appeared warmer, North Korea expanded its weapons capabilities, causing the allies to adjust their defensive strategies.

Throughout his presidency, Trump emphasized redistributing the financial burden of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, prompting further negotiations on defense and trade matters. Increased South Korean investments in the U.S. and tariff discussions underlined the complexity of maintaining a balanced partnership.