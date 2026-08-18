UK Labour Market Faces Decline Amid Sluggish Earnings Growth and Job Vacancies

The UK's labour market experienced a slowdown in Q2 with reduced earnings growth and the lowest job vacancies in over five years. Despite predictions, the unemployment rate held at 4.9%. Analysts suggest ongoing global and domestic uncertainties could further impact employment prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:12 IST
UK Labour Market Faces Decline Amid Sluggish Earnings Growth and Job Vacancies
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Britain's labour market showed signs of cooling in the second quarter, highlighted by tepid earnings growth and a significant drop in job vacancies, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The private sector saw regular earnings rise by just 2.8% annually up to June, a growth rate not seen since late 2020. This growth met the Bank of England's recent forecasts, yet the pound sterling slightly declined as unemployment remained at 4.9%, contrary to economists' projections for a decrease to 4.8%.

Despite a minimal increment of 83,000 in employment, falling short of expectations, potential risks loom with geopolitical tensions and prospective tax increases anticipated. The overall scenario points towards a labour market steadily losing momentum, raising concerns about future economic stability.

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