Vizhinjam Port's New Era: Gateway to Global Markets Opens for Indian Export-Import

The operational launch of export-import functions at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala marks a significant milestone. It promises faster international market access for exporters and MSMEs, boosting India's economic integration. Expansion plans include a massive infrastructure boost, enhancing connectivity, capacity, and efficiency across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:09 IST
Vizhinjam Port's New Era: Gateway to Global Markets Opens for Indian Export-Import
Ashwani Gupta, CEO of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala has launched its export-import operations, offering a more direct route to global markets. This development is expected to enhance the competitiveness and cash flow of MSMEs, according to Ashwini Gupta, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

The transition from a transshipment facility to a hub for direct export-import operations will position Vizhinjam as a crucial gateway for India's global trade endeavors. Exporters dealing in products like seafood, spices, and engineering goods will benefit from reduced transit times. This advancement will significantly improve supply chain efficiency, cutting down delays for importers as well.

Gupta emphasized that this shift would retain economic activity and value creation within India. The port reported handling over 2.3 million TEUs in its first year, capturing a significant portion of India's transshipment market. The anticipated second phase expansion, with an investment of Rs 16,000 crore, will greatly enhance the port's capacity and infrastructure.

Keralam Minister P K Kunhalikutty lauded the development as a transformative step for Kerala's industries, ensuring better market access for local products. Geromic George, MD of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited, highlighted the launch as a milestone poised to accelerate Kerala's industrial growth and create a robust port ecosystem.

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