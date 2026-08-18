Fiordland Mountain Officially Named Mount Kirk After Former PM

A previously unnamed mountain in Fiordland National Park has officially become Mount Kirk, recognising former Prime Minister Rt Hon Norman Kirk and his role in one of New Zealand's defining environmental campaigns. The 1,436-metre mountain stands near Lake Manapouri, a landscape closely connected to Kirk's decision to protect the natural levels of Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau more than five decades ago.

Minister for Land Information Mike Butterick confirmed the decision by Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board, describing Kirk as a significant political figure remembered for his leadership, vision and public service. The official naming gives his legacy a permanent place within the landscape he helped protect during his time as Prime Minister.

Mountain name reflects Kirk's environmental legacy

The proposal came from two surviving members of the Guardians of Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau, an organisation with direct historical links to Kirk. They pointed to his support for maintaining the lakes at their natural levels and his establishment of the Guardians in 1973 as reasons for naming the mountain in his honour.

Kirk became Prime Minister after the 1972 general election and served until his death in office in 1974. His government's approach to Lake Manapouri followed years of public opposition to plans that would have altered water levels as part of hydroelectric development.

Butterick said naming the mountain after Kirk provides lasting recognition of his contribution to New Zealand. Coming more than 50 years after his death, Mount Kirk also creates a geographical connection between the former Prime Minister and a part of the country where his political decisions had an enduring environmental impact.

The mountain is situated on the western side of Percy Saddle, south of the West Arm of Lake Manapouri. Its location within Fiordland National Park places it close to the area at the heart of the environmental debate that helped shape public attitudes towards conservation and major development projects in New Zealand.

Save Manapouri became a major public campaign

The Save Manapouri campaign emerged during the late 1960s amid plans to raise the levels of Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau to support hydroelectric generation. The proposal generated strong public opposition, with campaigners arguing that changing the lakes' natural levels would cause unacceptable damage to the surrounding environment.

The issue grew into one of New Zealand's most prominent conservation movements, bringing environmental concerns into national political debate. Kirk made preserving the lakes' natural levels a political commitment, and after his election victory in 1972 his government followed through on that position.

In 1973, the Government established the Guardians of Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau to provide independent oversight of the management of the lakes. The body gave local and conservation perspectives an ongoing role in monitoring decisions affecting an area that had already become a powerful symbol of public involvement in environmental protection.

Mount Kirk creates a permanent link to the past

Official geographical names can preserve stories connected with places, people and events, and Mount Kirk now ties the former Prime Minister's name directly to the Fiordland landscape associated with one of his best-known decisions.

The naming also carries particular meaning because it was proposed by surviving members of the Guardians created during Kirk's government. Their involvement connects the modern decision with the people and institutions that continued the work of protecting Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau after the original campaign.

Mount Kirk is now the official name recorded for the 1,436-metre peak, placing Norman Kirk's name within the landscape whose preservation became an important part of his political legacy. For visitors and future generations, the mountain will serve as a geographical reminder of a period when public campaigning, environmental concerns and political decision-making came together to shape the future of Fiordland.