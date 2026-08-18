Gujarat Establishes Project Management Unit to Boost Scheduled Caste Empowerment

The Government of Gujarat has announced the formation of a State-Level Project Management Unit (PMU) to ensure the effective execution of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY), a significant stride towards empowering Scheduled Caste communities. According to the Chief Minister's Office, this initiative will streamline the scheme's monitoring, coordination, and evaluation processes.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has swiftly acted on directives from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, initiating the establishment of the PMU and a high-level committee to oversee its operations. The unit will consist of a State Social Justice Lead and coordinators, operating under the guidance of Social Justice ministers Pradyuman Vaja and Manisha Vakil, alongside officials from the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department.

This strategic move, formalized with a resolution on August 6, 2026, aims to facilitate rigorous progress tracking and foster interdepartmental coordination. Ultimately, these efforts are poised to deliver more systematic, transparent, and result-oriented support for the scheduled castes' socioeconomic advancement. The government has set forth detailed criteria for recruiting PMU personnel, aligned with national guidelines effective since June 16, 2026.