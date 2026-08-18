Newcastle United Secures Future with Amar Dedic Signing

Newcastle United has completed the signing of Amar Dedic, a fullback from Bosnia and Herzegovina, solidifying a five-year contract with the player. This strategic acquisition from Benfica enhances the club's defensive lineup in preparation for forthcoming challenges in the Premier League.

The player's signing was officially announced on Tuesday, marking a significant moment for both Dedic and Newcastle United. The addition of Dedic is expected to bring fresh strength and dynamism to the team as the club pushes for top-tier performance in the league.

As Newcastle United continues to build its roster, the inclusion of Dedic reflects its ongoing commitment to bolstering its defense and overall team capabilities. This move showcases Newcastle's intent to remain competitive and ambitious in the league.