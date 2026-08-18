NIS Management Ltd Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Results with Significant Growth

NIS Management Limited, a leading provider of security, facility management, and electronic security services, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of FY27, reporting notable growth. The company achieved a total income of ₹115.44 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 15.68%.

With an impressive 36.24% surge in EBITDA to ₹9.22 crore and a net profit rise of 35% to ₹6.40 crore, the company showcases robust financial health. This growth is attributed to enhanced customer service quality and strategic business expansion with orders from major clients like the Reliance Group and West Bengal PWD.

Founded in Kolkata in 1985 and listed on the BSE SME platform, NIS continues to diversify its service offerings, focusing on technological integration and expanding its market share. The company plans to continue scaling operations and forming strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth.