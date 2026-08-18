Imports, Inflation Pressure and Pay: Why Seychelles Is Measuring a Living Wage

Seychelles is moving toward its first evidence-based living wage estimate, opening a new phase in the country's debate over whether earnings adequately reflect the real cost of everyday life. Government officials, employers and workers came together in July 2026 for the first National Consultation Workshop on Living Wage Estimation, following a Cabinet decision to develop a national living wage framework.

The initiative does not automatically change wages or replace the country's statutory minimum wage. Instead, it is designed to establish a credible benchmark showing what workers and their families need to meet essential costs, giving policymakers and social partners a stronger evidence base for future wage discussions.

In a small island economy where imported goods dominate consumption and external price movements can quickly affect household budgets, measuring the gap between wages and living costs could sharpen future decisions on pay, social protection and economic policy.

The Living Wage Debate Is Really About Purchasing Power

A living wage seeks to estimate the income required for a decent standard of living by examining costs such as food, housing and other essential expenses. The International Labour Organization's approach relies on national data, transparency and periodic review, allowing the benchmark to reflect changes in prices and household spending rather than remain fixed indefinitely.

For Seychelles, the calculation will draw heavily on Household Budget Survey data compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics. Expenditure patterns, food consumption, caloric requirements, housing expenses and other necessary non-food costs are being examined to estimate what households actually need to cover basic living requirements.

The exercise shifts part of the wage debate away from nominal pay and toward purchasing power. A worker's hourly or monthly wage matters, but so does what that income can buy after housing, food and other essential costs are paid.

Seychelles currently has a national minimum wage of SR40.95 an hour for non-casual workers, equivalent to gross monthly minimum earnings of SR6,210.75 for someone working a 35-hour week. A living wage estimate would provide another reference point against which those earnings can be assessed, without automatically altering the legal minimum.

Import Dependence Makes the Calculation More Urgent

Seychelles' economic structure gives the living wage debate added weight. More than 90 percent of the country's goods are imported, while the economy remains heavily dependent on tourism, leaving household purchasing power exposed to shifts in international prices and wider external economic conditions.

Rising costs do not affect every household in the same way. Lower-income families typically devote a larger share of their budgets to essentials, meaning increases in food, housing or other basic expenses can consume a greater proportion of their earnings.

The pressure is also visible in the social protection system. Government figures show that the number of households receiving welfare assistance more than doubled between 2022 and 2025, strengthening the case for policymakers to examine more closely how wages, household costs and social support interact.

A credible living wage benchmark could therefore become useful beyond wage negotiations alone. By providing a clearer measure of household needs, it could help frame discussions about whether employment income, welfare support and broader economic policy are keeping pace with the realities faced by families.

A Living Wage Is Not the Same as a Minimum Wage

The most important policy distinction is also the easiest to overlook: estimating a living wage does not mean Seychelles has decided to replace its statutory minimum wage. ILO experts have emphasised that the living wage figure is intended as evidence for policy discussions and negotiations rather than an automatic substitute for existing wage-setting mechanisms.

It leaves policymakers considerable room over what happens after the estimate is produced. A benchmark can reveal the income required to meet defined living costs, but decisions over statutory wages, employer obligations or other interventions remain matters for Seychelles' established institutions and social dialogue.

For employers, this distinction is significant because a calculated benchmark and a legally mandated wage carry very different implications. For workers, meanwhile, the exercise could provide a more concrete reference for assessing whether earnings are keeping pace with the costs of maintaining an acceptable standard of living.

The consultation model is designed to keep those competing considerations inside the process. The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Trade, the Ministry of Employment and Human Resource Planning, the National Bureau of Statistics and the ILO are involved, while workers and employers are also being brought into discussions as the methodology develops.

The First Number Will Matter, but the Second May Matter More

Technical work is already underway on an initial living wage estimate using data from the 2018 Household Budget Survey. Feedback from the July consultation is expected to feed into the calculation, allowing stakeholders to examine how national conditions are reflected before the estimate is finalised.

However, the first figure will arrive with an important limitation: it is being built from household data collected several years earlier, making the planned recalibration particularly important once results from the 2024–2025 Household Budget Survey become available later in 2026.

The updated survey should provide a more contemporary picture of household expenditure and living costs, potentially making the recalculated benchmark more relevant to current economic conditions. Further consultations are also planned as the technical work progresses, giving government, employers and workers additional opportunities to examine the evidence.

What happens after those numbers emerge will be the real test. Seychelles is not merely trying to calculate a new wage statistic; it is creating a benchmark that could reshape how the country discusses the relationship between work, household costs and social protection.

The significance will ultimately depend on how policymakers and social partners use that benchmark. If the process remains transparent, regularly updated and anchored in national data, it could give Seychelles a clearer way to judge whether economic earnings are keeping pace with what families actually need to live.