Amitabh Bachchan's Humorous Take on Early Rejections in Bollywood

During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan amusingly reflected on the tough days of early career rejections and scoldings from Bollywood directors. The megastar shared anecdotes from his struggles and journey to becoming one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:28 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's Humorous Take on Early Rejections in Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a captivating episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took a walk down memory lane, sharing humorous tales of rejections and scoldings from directors in his early Bollywood days. The episode, featuring Commonwealth Games 2026 winners including Lovlina Borgohain and Asmita Dey, offered a blend of nostalgia and light-hearted banter.

Asmita Dey, a gold medalist, posed an intriguing question about directors reprimanding the veteran actor, prompting Bachchan to candidly share his past hardships. He recalled facing criticism over his towering height and fledgling acting skills, humorously recounting how he was told he didn’t belong in the industry. Despite early setbacks, he persevered, gradually refining his craft to win audiences and directors over.

Adding to the engaging narrative, Bachchan recounted a memorable incident when he was asked to leave a film set for arriving late, driving home the challenges he overcame to rise to stardom. Now a celebrated icon, Amitabh Bachchan has played pivotal roles in classics like Sholay and Mohabbatein while continuing to charm audiences as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. (ANI)

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