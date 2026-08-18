U.S. Sanctions Escalate Tensions with International Criminal Court

The United States has intensified its campaign against the International Criminal Court (ICC) by imposing sanctions on two of its senior officials. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on Tomoko Akane, the Japanese president of the ICC, and Abdoulaye Seye, a senior trial lawyer from Senegal.

These measures are part of the Trump administration's broader strategy against the court, which it views as overreaching. The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets the targeted officials may possess and sever their ties with the U.S. financial system. The move comes as a response to ICC's pursuits involving U.S. and Israeli interests.

While the U.S. is not a member of the ICC, it argues that the court's actions pose a threat to its personnel and allies. With this latest move, the United States seeks to curb the court's reach, urging other countries to withdraw from its jurisdiction.