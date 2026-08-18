Wah! Foods Aims for ₹250 Crore Revenue with National Expansion Plans

Wah! Foods, known for Wah! Puchka and Wah! Litti, targets ₹250 crore in revenue by FY30 by expanding its Indian street-food QSR platform across new cities. With a focus on authenticity, hygiene, and scale, the company is also venturing into packaged-food inspired by Indian street delicacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:51 IST
Wah! Foods Aims for ₹250 Crore Revenue with National Expansion Plans
From Puchka to a national QSR: Sagar Daryani-backed Wah! Foods targets Rs. 250 crore revenue by FY30. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18: Wah! Foods, the innovative company behind renowned brands Wah! Puchka and Wah! Litti, has unveiled ambitious plans to achieve an annual revenue of ₹250 crore by the fiscal year 2030. The company is working toward establishing a nationally celebrated Indian street-food quick-service restaurant (QSR) platform.

Currently active in Kolkata and Pune, Wah! Foods intends to fortify its presence in these markets before expanding into additional cities. This will be executed through a cluster-led growth strategy. With outlet-level profitability already established, alongside efficient standard operating procedures, a centralized supply chain, and technology-driven systems, Wah! Foods is primed for rapid scaling through compact high-street outlets backed by dedicated city teams.

Sagar Daryani, Founder of Wow! Momo and an investor in Wah! Foods, emphasized the potential of organizing beloved consumer categories, stating that street food holds considerable promise. Wah! Foods co-founder Ankita highlighted customer loyalty as a key growth factor, noting significant business expansion over the past year. Concurrently, Wah! Foods plans to enter the packaged-food sector with Indian street-food inspired offerings, enhancing accessibility to tasty, hygienic, and affordable street flavors.

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