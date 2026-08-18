Plot Uncovered: Ukrainian Sent to Prison Over Russian-Linked Sabotage Scheme

A Ukrainian man has been convicted by a German court in connection to a Russian intelligence-backed plot to send potentially harmful parcels across Europe, aiming to destabilize public trust in security systems.

The court in Stuttgart revealed that the operation, orchestrated by an unnamed Russian entity, involved sending packages equipped with GPS trackers from Germany to Ukraine, via a local parcel service. The convicted individual received a one-year-and-three-month sentence for facilitating the scheme.

While two additional defendants were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, the case highlights ongoing tensions, with European governments accusing Russia of hybrid warfare tactics following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine – allegations consistently denied by Moscow.