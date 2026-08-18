Principal Removed Amid Protests at Hingoli School Over Allegations of Misconduct

The principal of a Zilla Parishad school in Hingoli district, Maharashtra, has been removed from his position after sit-in protests led by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alongside local villagers. The demonstrations were part of the 'Fix Our Schools' campaign, demanding better conditions and accountability.

In a statement to ANI, Dipke accused the now-dismissed principal of arriving at the school intoxicated, which catalyzed the protests demanding his removal. Additionally, the CJP is calling for the recruitment of two more teachers, and the protests will persist until these conditions are met.

The campaign, launched by Dipke from his village of Hingoli, also highlights shortages of essential amenities in government schools such as broken windows and clogged toilets. The 'School Thik Karo' initiative comes alongside plans for a nationwide CJP 'listening tour' to address educational issues, following their 'Jantar Mantar' protest campaign.