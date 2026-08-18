Principal Removed Amid Protests at Hingoli School Over Allegations of Misconduct

A principal in Maharashtra's Hingoli district has been removed following protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party and local villagers, demanding his ousting and the recruitment of more teachers. The protests highlight systemic issues in government schools, sparking a broader campaign for educational reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:39 IST
Principal Removed Amid Protests at Hingoli School Over Allegations of Misconduct
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The principal of a Zilla Parishad school in Hingoli district, Maharashtra, has been removed from his position after sit-in protests led by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alongside local villagers. The demonstrations were part of the 'Fix Our Schools' campaign, demanding better conditions and accountability.

In a statement to ANI, Dipke accused the now-dismissed principal of arriving at the school intoxicated, which catalyzed the protests demanding his removal. Additionally, the CJP is calling for the recruitment of two more teachers, and the protests will persist until these conditions are met.

The campaign, launched by Dipke from his village of Hingoli, also highlights shortages of essential amenities in government schools such as broken windows and clogged toilets. The 'School Thik Karo' initiative comes alongside plans for a nationwide CJP 'listening tour' to address educational issues, following their 'Jantar Mantar' protest campaign.

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Ebola Outbreak: Containment Efforts Struggle Against the Odds

Global
2
India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

India's Sweet Dilemma: Tackling Sugar Price Surge Before Festive Season

Global
3
UK Firmly Backs Ukraine in Face of Russian Threats

UK Firmly Backs Ukraine in Face of Russian Threats

Global
4
Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Abhinandan Singh's Meteoric Rise: From IPL Mentorship to UPT20 Heroics

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026