Minfy Technologies Expands U.S. Operations to Bridge AI Deployment Gap

Minfy Technologies, a leader in AI and technology services, has opened a second office in Virginia, USA, to address challenges in scaling AI solutions from pilots to production-grade systems. The expansion aims to enhance customer collaboration and drive tangible business impacts through advanced AI and cloud technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virginia | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:37 IST
Minfy Technologies Expands U.S. Operations to Bridge AI Deployment Gap
Minfy Expands U.S. Presence in Virginia to Deepen Customer Engagement and Accelerate AI-Driven Outcomes. Image Credit: ANI

Minfy Technologies, an applied AI and technology services company, has announced the opening of a new office in Virginia, strengthening its U.S. operations. The expansion is part of Minfy's strategy to tackle the prevalent issue of scaling AI solutions beyond initial pilots and proofs-of-concept, ensuring they become fully operational systems.

The company emphasizes that while enterprises are eager to invest in AI, executing these ambitions remains a challenge. Vijay Jain, Minfy's Founder and CPCO, pointed out that their focus is on bridging the gap between AI ambition and execution. The new office will facilitate closer collaboration with enterprise customers, moving AI projects from experimentation to generating real business impacts.

Minfy's Virginia expansion will build a customer-facing layer offering consulting, architecture, and program leadership while bolstering its global engineering capabilities. This approach allows for real-time engagement with customers and aims to optimize cloud investments, modernize data platforms, and operationalize AI solutions, aligning technology with business goals.

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