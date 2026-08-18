Premier League Unveils Weekly Transparency in Referee Decisions

In a move aimed at boosting transparency, the Premier League has announced that it will begin publishing weekly findings from its Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel. This panel, which is independent, reviews the critical decisions made by referees and VAR during matches.

These results will no longer be kept from the public, as the league plans to share direct quotes from match officials and VAR team members on social media. Additionally, for selected matches, audio from on-field cameras worn by referees will be released.

The league, in collaboration with the professional referees' body, will continue advocating for the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to sanction more in-game communication from Match Officials. The upcoming season starts with Arsenal facing Coventry City.