Premier League Unveils Weekly Transparency in Referee Decisions

The Premier League will enhance transparency by publishing weekly findings of its Key Match Incidents Panel, which reviews referee and VAR decisions. Starting this season, direct quotes and in-game referee audio will be shared for major incidents, promoting accountability in officiating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:46 IST
Premier League Unveils Weekly Transparency in Referee Decisions
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In a move aimed at boosting transparency, the Premier League has announced that it will begin publishing weekly findings from its Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel. This panel, which is independent, reviews the critical decisions made by referees and VAR during matches.

These results will no longer be kept from the public, as the league plans to share direct quotes from match officials and VAR team members on social media. Additionally, for selected matches, audio from on-field cameras worn by referees will be released.

The league, in collaboration with the professional referees' body, will continue advocating for the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to sanction more in-game communication from Match Officials. The upcoming season starts with Arsenal facing Coventry City.

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