Delhi High Court Greenlights JNU Admissions Amid Policy Dispute

The Delhi High Court's Division Bench on Tuesday alleviated concerns about Jawaharlal Nehru University's postgraduate admission process by lifting a halt imposed by an interim order. This allows JNU to continue admissions under its longstanding 'deprivation points' policy, which remains contested in a pending writ petition.

Led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, the Bench permitted admissions based on JNU's 2026-27 e-Prospectus, yet stressed that these admissions will depend on the petition's final verdict. Additionally, the court urged the single judge to resolve proceedings promptly.

The contentious 'deprivation points' policy, operational since 1974, awards up to 12 points influencing entrance test results. Initially paused by a single judge pending further review, the system's legitimacy, amid ongoing admissions, remains under the judicial microscope, with the Division Bench addressing procedural concerns.