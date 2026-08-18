Search Concludes at THDC Tunnel: Rescue Operations Reveal 10 Fatalities

The search and rescue operation at the under-construction THDC tunnel in Hat-Siyasain concluded successfully with the discovery of two more bodies, bring the death toll from the August 13 accident to ten. The joint efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) proved crucial in recovering the bodies from inside the tunnel.

Inspector Karn Singh, in charge of the SDRF team, confirmed all three missing workers were found. The bodies have been taken to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar for necessary procedures. Singh lauded the alertness, courage, and coordination among the teams, despite the adverse conditions they faced during the operation.

The incident was caused by a sudden surge of water and debris following a landslide-like event near the Birhi River, trapping workers inside the tunnel. According to authorities, 12 workers sustained injuries, with two released after treatment. Continuous monitoring and medical support were provided to the injured workers. Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Pawar emphasized the collaborative effort from SDRF, NDRF, police, and CISF, with support from the Army and ITBP, as directed by the District Magistrate.

Post-accident measures include THDC and ACC removing debris under administrative supervision, ensuring adherence to safety standards. Routine safety inspections are mandated to prevent future occurrences. Furthermore, the Garhwal Commissioner demands proper compensation for affected families. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated a magisterial inquiry to investigate the accident comprehensively, while Congress leader Harikrishna Bhatt advocates for widespread safety audits and criticizes current compensation plans for inadequacy.