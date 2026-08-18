SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

SEBI's Closing Auction Session (CAS) is cementing its position as a cornerstone of market reform. While the new system necessitates some early adjustments, particularly for algorithmic traders, experts predict that these changes will ultimately deliver benefits such as decreased market volatility and improved liquidity.

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, noted the ongoing efforts by intermediaries to raise public awareness of the new regulations across trading platforms. He emphasized that algorithmic traders and those employing risk management techniques must adapt to the updated framework.

Vakil also highlighted the role of the Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) in enhancing liquidity at the close of trading. Meanwhile, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, reiterating the permanence of the CAS, stated that the mechanism aligns Indian markets with global standards, a sentiment echoed by international market participants.