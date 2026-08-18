India Bolsters Energy Security With New Venezuelan Oil Ventures

In a significant move to bolster national energy security, India's Ministry of External Affairs announced ongoing engagements with Venezuela to enhance crude oil imports. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the strategic focus on energy diversification amid reports of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) receiving a U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) license, allowing the resumption of full operations in Venezuela.

During a recent press briefing, Jaiswal clarified that while he couldn't specify ONGC's exact position, India is keen on expanding its energy portfolio by increasing oil imports from Venezuela. This approach aims to ensure stable and diverse crude supplies to meet India's energy demands, aligning with New Delhi's pragmatic energy policies.

The OFAC license is pivotal, allowing ONGC to scale up its Venezuelan activities, free from previous sanction-related constraints. The license grants financial and operational autonomy, potentially boosting production and facilitating new agreements, as well as enabling the management of projects alongside Venezuela's PDVSA. ONGC's Director-Finance, Anupam Agarwal, emphasized the newfound operational flexibility, which could also help recover over USD 500 million in pending dividends.