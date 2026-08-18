India Bolsters Energy Security With New Venezuelan Oil Ventures

India is enhancing its energy security by strengthening ties with Venezuela following the approval of ONGC to resume full operations there. This move comes as part of India's broader strategy to diversify energy sources amid global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:43 IST
India Bolsters Energy Security With New Venezuelan Oil Ventures
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to bolster national energy security, India's Ministry of External Affairs announced ongoing engagements with Venezuela to enhance crude oil imports. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the strategic focus on energy diversification amid reports of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) receiving a U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) license, allowing the resumption of full operations in Venezuela.

During a recent press briefing, Jaiswal clarified that while he couldn't specify ONGC's exact position, India is keen on expanding its energy portfolio by increasing oil imports from Venezuela. This approach aims to ensure stable and diverse crude supplies to meet India's energy demands, aligning with New Delhi's pragmatic energy policies.

The OFAC license is pivotal, allowing ONGC to scale up its Venezuelan activities, free from previous sanction-related constraints. The license grants financial and operational autonomy, potentially boosting production and facilitating new agreements, as well as enabling the management of projects alongside Venezuela's PDVSA. ONGC's Director-Finance, Anupam Agarwal, emphasized the newfound operational flexibility, which could also help recover over USD 500 million in pending dividends.

TRENDING

1
Low-Fat Vegan Diet: Shed Pounds Without Counting Calories

Low-Fat Vegan Diet: Shed Pounds Without Counting Calories

Global
2
General Seth's Nepal Visit Reinforces Indo-Nepal Military Traditions

General Seth's Nepal Visit Reinforces Indo-Nepal Military Traditions

Global
3
OpenAI's Strategic Shift: Slowing Progress to Ensure AI Safety

OpenAI's Strategic Shift: Slowing Progress to Ensure AI Safety

Global
4
U.S. Sanctions Escalate Tensions with International Criminal Court

U.S. Sanctions Escalate Tensions with International Criminal Court

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026