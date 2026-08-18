Commitment to Prosperous India: Minister Chouhan Leads Pledge for Agricultural Progress

In a significant move to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' vision into reality, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spearheaded a commitment program targeting the agriculture and rural development sectors. The event, held in the national capital, witnessed a collective pledge from officials, farmers, and various stakeholders to build a developed and self-reliant India.

The gathering, also attended by Minister of State Bhagirath Choudhary and other dignitaries, aimed at aligning efforts with Modi's outlined roadmap for India's progress. Chouhan highlighted the critical role of agriculture and food processing within this framework, urging a focus on not just increased production but also quality and compliance with global standards.

Stressing the need for a coordinated approach, Chouhan emphasized the importance of connecting Indian agriculture to global markets. He called for state and district-specific agricultural roadmaps, acknowledging diverse regional conditions. The minister advocated for modern practices and technology to raise productivity, aiming for expanded opportunities and improved incomes for farmers, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision.