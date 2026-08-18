Wildcard Entries: A Second Chance for Tennis Legends at the U.S. Open

Two-time U.S. Open singles champion Venus Williams has been granted a wildcard entry into this year's tournament, according to organisers on Tuesday. The 46-year-old veteran, who has clinched seven Grand Slam titles, seeks to improve upon last year's first-round exit at Flushing Meadows against Karolina Muchova.

Williams, alongside her sister Serena, attempted a doubles return for the first time since 2022 but faced an opening-round defeat at the Cincinnati Open. Sloane Stephens, the winner of the 2017 U.S. Open, also received a wildcard. At 33, Stephens is eager to mount a comeback following a foot injury that disrupted her 2025 season.

While the final spot for a women's singles wildcard remains unannounced, organisers confirmed that Frenchman Gael Monfils is among the men's wildcard recipients. The former world number six, who plans to retire at season's end, and his spouse Elina Svitolina, have also been granted spots in the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament.