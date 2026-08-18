Tragedy on Lake Kariba: Deadliest Ferry Disaster in Zimbabwe's History

In a tragic incident on Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe, a government-owned ferry capsized last week, exceeding its intended capacity by carrying 180 passengers, leading to 94 confirmed deaths.

This surpasses the grim record of a 1991 bus disaster, marking the deadliest transport accident in the nation's history. Official reports confirmed the ferry was only meant to hold 90 passengers.

The tragedy unfolded as the boat encountered strong waves traveling from Kariba to a rural community. Search and recovery efforts have so far rescued 77 individuals, with operations ongoing as the government provides updates.