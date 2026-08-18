Tragedy on Lake Kariba: Deadliest Ferry Disaster in Zimbabwe's History

A government-owned ferry on Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba capsized, carrying about 180 passengers, double its capacity, leading to 94 deaths. It is now the deadliest transport disaster in Zimbabwe, surpassing a 1991 bus tragedy. Strong waves caused the incident, with rescue operations ongoing as the death toll rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:55 IST
Tragedy on Lake Kariba: Deadliest Ferry Disaster in Zimbabwe's History
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In a tragic incident on Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe, a government-owned ferry capsized last week, exceeding its intended capacity by carrying 180 passengers, leading to 94 confirmed deaths.

This surpasses the grim record of a 1991 bus disaster, marking the deadliest transport accident in the nation's history. Official reports confirmed the ferry was only meant to hold 90 passengers.

The tragedy unfolded as the boat encountered strong waves traveling from Kariba to a rural community. Search and recovery efforts have so far rescued 77 individuals, with operations ongoing as the government provides updates.

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