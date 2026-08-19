Market Turbulence: Tech Stocks Plummet Amid Bond Yield Surge
Major U.S. indexes dropped on Tuesday, led by a sharp fall in semiconductor stocks amid heightened Middle East tensions and rising bond yields. Fears of inflation prompted a shift away from technology stocks towards more stable sectors. The energy sector emerged as a notable gainer due to higher oil prices.
Wall Street experienced significant declines on Tuesday, with technology stocks, particularly semiconductors, leading the fall. The dip comes amid rising bond yields driven by uncertainty in the Middle East, which has dampened hopes for improved borrowing conditions and increased inflationary fears.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index faced a substantial 5% drop as investor interest shifted away from stocks that had previously surged on AI-driven growth. This shift in market sentiment has impacted how investors perceive potential growth, with rising yields leading to reduced valuations for technology stocks.
Notably, the S&P 500 fell by 53.30 points, marking a decline across major indices, with chipmakers such as Nvidia and Micron Technology seeing significant drops. In contrast, energy stocks gained amid higher oil prices as investors looked to more stable sectors amidst the volatility.
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