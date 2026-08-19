Tech Stocks Stumble: Rising Bond Yields Shake Market Confidence

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new two-week lows, with technology stocks experiencing sharp declines. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index dropped more than 5%, driven by investor concerns over rising bond yields impacting borrowing costs and the Federal Reserve's stance on growth.

This financial shift has led to a reevaluation of technology profit growth potential. Tony Welch, SignatureFD's chief investment officer, emphasized that interest rates' upward trajectory can significantly disrupt market momentum, as evidenced by the recent stock performance.

Amid these fluctuations, defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples gained traction, with the latter rising by 1.4%. Meanwhile, the energy sector saw increases due to escalating oil prices. Investors now await further insights from Federal Reserve meeting minutes expected this week.