Volatility Surges on Wall Street Amid Technology Stock Losses

Wall Street's main indexes hit a two-week low on Tuesday, following significant losses in heavyweight technology stocks. The decline came as expectations for a peaceful resolution between the U.S. and Iran diminished, maintaining upward pressure on oil prices and pushing government bond yields to multi-year highs.

Major chipmakers and other tech growth stocks took a hit, as rising government bond yields affect the present value of future tech profits and increase corporate borrowing expenses. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell by 5.4%, risking the loss of over $680 billion in market value if the downward trend continues.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties, the S&P 500 Energy sector rose by 1.5%, nearing an all-time high, while Wall Street's fear gauge indicated heightened market anxiety. Retail earnings and upcoming Federal Reserve minutes could provide further insights into the economic outlook, affecting future market volatility.