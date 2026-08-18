Market Jitters: Inflation Fears and Geopolitical Unrest Weigh on European Stocks

The STOXX 600 slipped to a two-week low amid rising bond yields and inflation worries, compounded by U.S. President Trump's denial of talks with Iran. Tech stocks bore the brunt, while the energy sector rose slightly. Investors are concerned about Europe's winter gas prices and await Federal Reserve meeting insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:43 IST
Market Jitters: Inflation Fears and Geopolitical Unrest Weigh on European Stocks
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European stocks were under pressure as the STOXX 600 index dropped to its lowest point in over two weeks on Tuesday. The downturn was driven by escalating inflation concerns and higher bond yields, amidst rising geopolitical uncertainty as President Trump denied any engagement with Iran.

The global surge in bond yields, particularly Germany's 10-year Bund yield, reached levels not seen since 2011. This scenario further strained tech stocks on the STOXX 600, with Infineon and Aixtron suffering significant losses. However, the energy sector experienced slight gains as oil prices climbed, overshadowed by Middle East tensions.

Analysts and investors are warily eyeing Europe's gas reserves and pricing for the upcoming winter, while the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting remain pivotal for understanding future monetary policies. Meanwhile, healthcare shares helped offset losses, propelled by gains from Coloplast and H&M.

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