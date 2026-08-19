Mourinho Speaks Out on Real Madrid’s Missed Opportunity with Rodri

In a candid revelation, Real Madrid's manager Jose Mourinho detailed how hesitation led to a missed deal with Spanish midfielder Rodri, who signed with Barcelona instead. The Catalan club confirmed securing the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner from Manchester City, a move that sees Rodri commit until 2030.

Mourinho disclosed that Real Madrid, too, had made a compelling offer for the FIFA World Cup 'Player of the Tournament'. "We presented Rodri with an attractive proposal," Mourinho shared on El Chiringuito as cited by Goal.com. "Rodri had doubts, which led me to doubt," he admitted.

The seasoned manager described Rodri as an "extraordinary" talent. Despite the setback, Mourinho expressed confidence in his current squad, dismissing any sense of regret over not securing Rodri. Meanwhile, Rodri's transfer to Barcelona follows an injury-laden final season at Manchester City, where he played a pivotal role in numerous victories.

Rodri's tenure at City since 2019 saw him secure multiple titles, including a pivotal Champions League win in 2023. His accolades, capped by a Ballon d'Or in 2024, solidified his status as one of the premier midfielders. His international merits add further esteem to this high-profile transfer to Barcelona.