European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn emphasized that wage growth and its outlook remain moderate. Speaking on Wednesday, he highlighted the absence of clear signs of second-round effects in the current economic climate.

Rehn, also the governor of Finland's central bank, stressed the critical need to anchor inflation expectations. This, he believes, is imperative to maintain the moderate wage growth observed so far. His comments were part of a written speech that shed light on the ECB's approach.

The ECB is poised to make its next monetary policy announcement on September 10, a statement that will likely provide more clarity on the bank's future fiscal strategies.