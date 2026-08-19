AAP Accuses BJP of Politically Motivated Arrests Ahead of Punjab Elections

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's arrest in a Delhi Jal Board case has sparked accusations against the BJP, claiming political motives to destabilize AAP's efforts in Punjab. Party MP Sanjay Singh argues that the arrest reflects BJP's desperation as Punjab Assembly elections approach, alleging baseless charges and past detention patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 13:35 IST
AAP Accuses BJP of Politically Motivated Arrests Ahead of Punjab Elections
AAM leader Satyendar Jain in court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The arrest of AAP leader Satyendar Jain over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment plant tendering process has ignited a political storm. AAP MP Sanjay Singh claims the BJP is using central agencies for political gain, aiming to undermine the Aam Aadmi Party before the Punjab Assembly elections.

Singh highlighted that historically, AAP leaders have faced arrests during electoral periods, linking Jain's arrest as part of this pattern amid the BJP's anticipated defeat in Punjab. He emphasized Jain's pivotal role in Punjab and dismissed the charges as baseless, citing prior acquittal.

Singh accused Prime Minister Modi's government of obstructing welfare initiatives in Punjab spearheaded by Bhagwant Mann's administration, including healthcare and education reforms. Amidst intense political scrutiny, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh criticized the violation of Supreme Court arrest guidelines in the case.

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