Tejashwi Yadav Leads Fierce Protest Against Bihar Government Over Student Issues

Tejashwi Yadav spearheaded a protest in Bihar, highlighting examination paper leaks and unemployment. The march, involving RJD members, raised serious concerns about the state's handling of student issues. Amidst controversy over police action involving an AK-47, the protest emphasized the need for immediate government attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 13:39 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Fierce Protest Against Bihar Government Over Student Issues
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration against the Bihar government, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, led a foot march on Wednesday, demanding accountability over examination paper leaks, unemployment, and the future prospects of the state’s youth. The march saw active participation from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and supporters.

Tejashwi Yadav underscored the public's growing discontent, stating that the government must heed the people's demands. Alongside him, RJD MP Misa Bharti criticized the use of an AK-47 during a student protest, accusing the government of jeopardizing the future of Bihar's students.

Addressing media outlets, Bharti highlighted concerns over the police's actions during protests, citing a Supreme Court admission of the firearm's use. The controversy has intensified scrutiny on how student protests are handled, especially amid widespread frustration over employment issues and alleged corruption in examinations.

RJD MP Manoj Jha echoed these sentiments, pointing out the pervasive anger among students and youth due to frequent paper leaks and joblessness. He stressed the urgent need for solutions beyond governmental rhetoric.

RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta confirmed that a party delegation would present a memorandum to the Governor, emphasizing recurring student grievances, particularly the examination issues. This move aims to seek intervention from the constitutional authority in addressing the state’s pressing educational and employment challenges.

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